Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Shares of ASH opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

