Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.80.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $55,977,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

