Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

TEAM stock opened at $138.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $399.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.45.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,896 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,395. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 19.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172,606 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Atlassian by 137.9% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 13,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

