Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.