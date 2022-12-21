B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,304 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.93% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

