Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price Down 2%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.60 and last traded at C$24.77. 60,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 54,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.28.

Several brokerages have commented on BDGI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$853.90 million and a P/E ratio of 66.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 136.65%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,345,300.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

