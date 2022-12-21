Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,287 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

