Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,446,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,642,000 after purchasing an additional 227,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

