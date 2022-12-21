Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 216,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

