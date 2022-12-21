Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Princeton has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Princeton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 8.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.