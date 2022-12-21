Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.37

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,032 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
