Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.37

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,032 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

