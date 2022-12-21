BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
BankUnited Stock Performance
BKU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BankUnited (BKU)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.