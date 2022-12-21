BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

