Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BCS opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.