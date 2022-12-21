Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $426.76

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.76 ($5.18) and traded as low as GBX 389 ($4.73). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 394.90 ($4.80), with a volume of 2,081,934 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.44) to GBX 490 ($5.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.58) to GBX 440 ($5.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.19) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 462 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 789.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.76.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,964.82).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

