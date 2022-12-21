Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

