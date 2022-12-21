Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.59

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.59 ($47.44) and traded as high as €46.26 ($49.21). Basf shares last traded at €45.52 ($48.43), with a volume of 1,894,993 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.