Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($95.74) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($102.13) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW stock opened at €83.35 ($88.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($106.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.66.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.