Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.63 and traded as low as C$5.54. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 2,279,284 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.63.

Insider Activity

Baytex Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

