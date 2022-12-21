BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.08.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BCE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.