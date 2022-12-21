BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BCE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.