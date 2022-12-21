Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Down 20.8%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) dropped 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 3,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

