BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.64.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BellRing Brands by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BellRing Brands by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 184,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

