Benchmark Begins Coverage on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

