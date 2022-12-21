BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
BIO-key International Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of BKYI stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
BIO-key International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.