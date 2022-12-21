BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

