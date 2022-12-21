Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNOX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Bionomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bionomics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Bionomics Stock Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

