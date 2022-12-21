biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Up 1.3%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.01. 4,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 101,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of biote in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in biote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

