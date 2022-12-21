BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

