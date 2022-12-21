Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.69. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 29,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$269.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.08.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

