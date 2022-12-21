BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.