Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 19,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

