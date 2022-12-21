Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last 90 days. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.