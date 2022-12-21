BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $88.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.