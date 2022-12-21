BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 22.56 and last traded at 22.53. Approximately 26,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.42.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.15.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.