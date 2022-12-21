BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.99

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €47.99 ($51.05) and traded as high as €52.90 ($56.28). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €52.20 ($55.53), with a volume of 2,071,080 shares trading hands.

BNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

