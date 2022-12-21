Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.08.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.