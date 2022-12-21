Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.08.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,223,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.