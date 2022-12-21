Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 1,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,006,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.