Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.44.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

