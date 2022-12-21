Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

BRX opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

