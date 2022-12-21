Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $60.67

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,818,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

