Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.69 and last traded at C$17.72. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.73.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.06.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

