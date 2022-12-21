Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BKD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Insider Activity

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.47 million. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,482,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

