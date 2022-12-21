Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.