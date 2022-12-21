Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

