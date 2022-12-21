Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Trading Down 5.9%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 86,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,015,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Bruush Oral Care Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Bruush Oral Care as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

