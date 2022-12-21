BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.20) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.20). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.20), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.
BTG Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 840 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 840. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
Further Reading
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.