BTIG Research Raises Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $26.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 37.8 %

VRNA stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

