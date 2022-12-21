BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

BTRS stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 30,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $288,113.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,224 shares of company stock worth $1,644,433. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BTRS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

