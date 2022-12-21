Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

