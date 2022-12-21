Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.19

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $24.35. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 374,247 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $342.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $90,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,885.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,708 shares of company stock worth $5,446,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading

